The ground floor has accommodation for the fourth bedroom, with shower and utility room with access to the garden, parking and store room. On the first floor it has a large dining space which opens in to the living room, kitchen and then the first floor terrace. The second floor has the family bathroom, master bedroom en-suite and walk-in wardrobe, and bedroom two. Bedroom three then has access to the fourth floor which contains a loft room with doors to the roof terrace. Outside, there is a beautifully landscaped walled garden and an electric gate leads to the secure parking for two cars. The first floor terrace and roof terrace both overlook Chichester Cathedral. Take a look through the photos of this property, in North Pallant, Chichester, below – on the market for £1,100,000 with Hamptons on Zoopla.