Henry Adams is offering a unique opportunity to fully modernise this vacant Beach Road home or build a new house.

There is 3,019sqft of family accommodation with 84ft of water frontage, as well as up to six bedrooms, three reception rooms and three bathrooms on two floors.

Outside the grounds are extensive and facing due south over the water. There is also a triple garage and workshop.

There are two sailing clubs to choose from nearby and there is also potential to acquire a mooring.

Offers in excess of £1,350,000 are invited for Creek Cottage, which is for sale by informal tender to finish on Friday (December 3) at midday.

