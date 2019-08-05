Land ‘with potential’ in Burgess Hill sells for £27,000 at auction

A parcel of land in Burgess Hill has sold for £27,000 at auction.

The land rear of 20 Meadow Lane was among 125 lots in the auction held by Britain’s largest independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The 0.03-hectare (0.07-acre) site was sold at Clive Emson’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton on Wednesday, July 24.

Richard Payne, senior auction valuer, said: “We had strong saleroom interest in this parcel of land, approached by a private driveway with parking for several cars and currently arranged as a garage and store.

“Our bidders could see the potential for a variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The site is located just off the main A273 London Road within easy access of the A23 and A272, which links Burgess Hill and all surrounding areas.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds eight rounds of auctions each year at five locations from Essex to Cornwall on consecutive days.

The sixth round of Clive Emson’s regional Sussex and Surrey auctions for 2019 takes place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Wednesday, September 11, at 11am. Closing date for entries is August 12.

Clive Emson also stages a fixed date, online only auction, this time concluding on August 1.

Full details can be found at www.cliveemson.co.uk

