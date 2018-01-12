Looking back at the smiling faces of 1993

Like most years, 1993 was something of a mixed bag.

Sonia came second in the Eurovision Song Contest with Better the Devil You Know, while Whitney Houston held the Number One spot for six weeks with the epic I Will Always Love You.

Michelle Clenman, five, Hayley Stitt, six, and seven-year-old Vince 'Spider-man' Haynes at the Broadfield East First School summer fair in 1993

On the flip side, a false start saw the Grand National cancelled and Mr Blobby took the Number One spot twice – TWICE! – in December with his eponymous single.

The innocent souls in these photos had no idea the year would end in a nauseating flood of pink-with-yellow-dots, so they were smiling merrily.

And they certainly had plenty to smile about.

Among them were the lads of the 2nd Crawley Scouts, who were off to Norway for 16 days to take part in a 15,000-strong jamboree.

Thomas Bennett Community College students learned all about the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme when a mobile exhibition trailer arrived in the car park in 1993

The pack, based in Waterlea, Furnace Green, went bearing a gift – a replica of the Waterlea road sign.

Councillor Laura Moffatt – later to serve the town as MP – presented the sign to the 19 boys and six leaders as they boarded their bus.

Another group of Crawley youngsters was preparing for a road trip – this time to Wembley Stadium. The cheerleaders, who were managed by Samantha Wallis, were preparing to dazzle 60,000 people during the half-time show at the American Bowl between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys.

Students at Thomas Bennett Community College students were given the chance to learn about the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme when a mobile exhibition trailer parked up in the car park.

Children at the Rainbow Nursery raised 845 for the Crawley Hospital Scanner Appeal in 1993

And tots at the Rainbow Nursery raised an impressive £845 for the Crawley Hospital Scanner Appeal.