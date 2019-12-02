Make your move on the property ladder with Woodgate at Pease Pottage

There is nothing quite like the settled feeling of security and freedom that comes from owning your own home.

With property rental fees continuing to creep up alongside the demand for housing, making a property investment is an attractive option for many. Woodgate, crafted by local Sussex developers Thakeham Homes, is situated at Pease Pottage and boasts a brand-new range of high quality one, two, three, and four-bedroom homes suited to all generations – offering a fresh start to first time buyers, relocators, upsizers, downsizers, and those keen to swap renting to owning their very own forever home.

Learn more about Alphium at Woodgate

Great location with good transport links

Thakeham Homes recognises that location is a key factor when buying a home; having the right locale allows homeowners to feel comfortable and secure in their new environment. Owning a home in a sought-after location benefits a homeowner from an investment perspective and can be utilised as an incentive. Most importantly, having strong travel connections permits a seamless transition, now and for the future.

Thus, Woodgate is just a stone’s throw from Gatwick airport and a quick and easy route to the South Coast for those hot summer days or to enjoy a shopping day and a bite to eat in the City. Situated in a prime location, Woodgate allows for easy travel links to London, Brighton, and Guildford. In addition, the outstanding natural beauty of the countryside on its doorstep makes Woodgate a perfect fit for buyers pursuing the ideal location.

Homes for all generations

When investing in a new build, buyers of all ages can be safe in the knowledge that their new property will feature an attractive design and the latest technologies for modern living, with minimal repair and redecoration costs for years to come. Pair this with cost savings for reduced energy bills, and a new home provides an attractive hassle-free, low maintenance option.

If you are seeking a classic and traditional feel to your new home, look no further than an elegant Thakeham Home, those searching for a sleek and modern feel, there is Alphium; an innovative approach to developing contemporary, superior homes with an open plan approach and the scope to really ‘make it your own.

The smart choice

With the latest specifications for modern living, Woodgate homes complement the tech-savvy and energy conscious. All properties within the development have the option of smart connectivity to not only monitor energy usage, but also include voice control for easy control of lighting and heating. Plus, all homes come pre-wired for electric vehicles, making them suitably tailored to suit everyone’s requirements.

The next stage of Woodgate Show Homes is now open. Call 01293 225 615 or visit {http://MyWoodgate.co.uk|MyWoodgate.co.uk to join us and view your potential future home.