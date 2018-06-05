New exhibition at Crawley Museum

Crawley’s new museum has been partially open for a month now and welcomed visitors of all ages.

Its second exhibition – Migrations, My Stories, My Homes – is now open and explores the lives of people who migrated to Crawley and the south of England.

Crawley Museum

It is based on research for the drama Silent Sisters-Brothers Unhinged, which was performed at The Hawth, and some of the props and costumes are included in the exhibition.

The exhibition will run until June 24 and was organised by Sohaya Visions and Mukul & Ghetto Tigers.

Among the visitors to the museum was one gent who brought in a box full of old photos and postcards, some of which we have shared here - enjoy!.

One of the most fascinating showed the Three Bridges FC side of 1904/05, although none of the names were included.

Others showed the annual Crawley and Ifield Cottage Hospital parade and a variety of views of the High Street.

The museum will open fully on Sunday July 1, to coincide with Crawley Festival’s High Street Live event.

The museum is situated in The Tree, on the corner of High Street and The Boulevard, and is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10.30am-4pm and Sunday from 2-4.30pm.

For more information, log on to crawleymuseums.org, email office@crawleymuseums.org​ or call 01293 539088.