Nature trails reopened at Amberley Museum at event to mark World Environment Day
Nature trails at Amberley Museum have been upgraded and reopened ready for visitors to enjoy.
The work has been done thanks to a Covid recovery grant from the South Downs National Park Authority, and includes repairs to fencing, the removal of trees affected by ash dieback, as well as an upgrade to the Bodgers' Camp with a new compost toilet. The trails feature smart new information signs featuring artwork drawn by the children at Amberley School.
An official opening was held on Saturday, when the museum also invited community groups along with their stalls to celebrate world Environment Day, including Sussex Green Living and UK Harvest, which aims to reduce food waste.
Here are some pictures from the day.