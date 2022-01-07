After reporting the planned restrictions which will see dog owners receive an on the spot fine of £100 if their dogs are caught without a lead, we spoke to dog walkers at Tilgate Park and the general opinion was that “If dog owners get fined, so should runners and cyclists”.

In response to this, we asked for the opinions of our Facebook followers and this is how they responded:

Mixed reviews from our Facebook followers

Stacey Yates said: “I think dogs should be kept on leads around the lake/park/pub area but in the woods they should be allowed off lead as long as they have good recall.

“I don't let my 2 off as they'd bolt and I'd never see them again but the amount of times off lead dogs run over to mine and jump all over them and the owners do nothing about it until my dogs growl and then the owners get cross with us!! Its frustrating.”

Vicky Raine said: “This actually breaks the law. The animal welfare act and internationally accepted five freedoms for all living beings on earth.

“I quote ‘freedom to express normal and natural behaviour’. By restricting dogs to leads this is against this freedom. I suggest they have a rethink!”

Oliver Durose said: “When you exclude dogs, you’re not excluding dogs. You’re excluding dog owners.

“Any other group, whether cyclist, parent or any other human rights denomination would be furious.

“Yet dog owners continue to put up with this treatment, being already excluded from nearly all indoor Public areas, and nearly all outdoor Public areas. The erosion continues unabated.

“I cannot think of any other group of people that are treated this way? Or any other group of people who are less supported by those outside of their group?”

Steve Hobson: “Not the same, dogs should be on leads in public places….simple, get over it dog owners…”

Bridgette Russo: “So the people who use the park every day get penalised to keep a few happy that go once in a while. Makes perfect sense .”

Kaye Harvey: “Tilgate park was creating a secure space for dogs to run off lead. Like a doggy park.If this is sorted out asap, it should solve a lot of issues.”

Kim Harold Evans: “It’s great to do this, stops confrontations for all. But alongside it, they do need a high fenced area where people can take their dogs to allow them off the lead - if they wish to allow their dog that extra freedom.”

George Maxwell: “Good for the fisherman as well stop the dogs climbing over there gear.”

Michael Southern: “Dogs should be kept on a lead at all times whilst outdoors.”

Janet Cavanagh: “Dogs should be on a lead at all time in parks I have a dog not fair for other people children using park.”

Anne Drewery: “My dog recently got attacked at tilgate park . My dog was on a lead and the attack was from a dog off lead totally unprompted ! Unfortunately it is people who can not control their dogs that make it worse for everyone else.”

Ann Bolding: “I am sick to death of normal dogs and dog owners being penalised by idiots who don't care or idiots that care far too much!!”

Fatima Tiago: “It's easy to resolve this problem by making a dog park, with high fences but big enough for dog walkers and dogs to enjoy properly.”