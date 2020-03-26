Read April's etc Magazine online here

Little did I know that when I put the April edition of etc Magazine to press what would happen in the following weeks.

It has all got a bit odd hasn't it.

A lot of time and love goes into producing the magazine each month and I think the April edition is one of our best.

And then we went into lockdown and many of our outlets had to close so we had to rethink how we would get the issue out to our readers.

Firstly you can view it online, as you can every month. West Sussex by clicking here and East Sussex by clicking here

We will also be placing the magazine in next week's Chichester Observer and Eastbourne Herald, so you will get a little bonus when you pick up your weekly newspaper.

So what can you expect inside?

In West Sussex Rachel talks to yoga teacher Heather Leary about her new venture The Real Yoga Club in Chichester and her mission to make it less intimidating for people attending their first class or getting back into it.

I caught up with Tracy Walker and Salima Rajap who are bringing an oasis of calm to Arundel. Tracy has opened up Tracy Walker Salon, while next door is Salima’s day spa The Spa Club.

I was also invited to take a look at a new project run by Carers Support West Sussex they joined forces with Lewes’s Community Chef to bring his ‘Man with a Pan’ cooking workshops to the county. It was really nice to see the impact this was having on male carers and how cooking can get people talking, while increasing confidence in the kitchen.

In both editions we also have an interview with the legend that is Jeff Goldblum who has a new series starting on the Disney+ streaming service called The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

In East Sussex you can expect a round up of some very delicious looking Easter eggs, I wouldn’t say no to the Fortnum and Mason’s Easter hamper.

On the theme of chocolate Juliet heads to Eastbourne and catches up with a chocolatier who created a 6ft high god, weighing nearly 100 kilos and made up of £600 worth of Belgian chocolate.

I had a really interesting chat with Jules Ash who owns The Silvery. I was amazed to find out that the pieces are created by silver plating the items rather than a mould. So that shell your child lovingly found for you can be preserved in silver forever. It was great to hear what requests people have had in the past from teeth to a pet goldfish.

And St Leonards photographer Georgina Piper reveals the inspiration behind her work and what led her to first picking up a camera.

I also found out more about hypnotherapy and Rapid Transformational Therapy in particular. Jodie Creaser qualified in October 2019, she is certified under Marisa Peer, a leader in the field.

Due to the current climate etc Magazine is going to take a little break but will be back in the summer.

We will still be posting lifestyle features on the newspaper websites and check out stories in your local paper.

Take care and enjoy the issue.

A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: "Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role."

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.