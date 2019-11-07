Royal seal of approval for national restaurant chain

A national restaurant chain has achieved international ‘Royal Seal of Approval’ from the Thai Royal Court as one of its ‘Thai Select’ venues.

Giggling Squid, which has four restaurants across Sussex in Chichester, Horsham, Brighton and Hove, won the premium category which indicates a degree of excellence of five stars and above.

The award recognises consistent dedication to traditional Thai methods in cuisine, service and high standards

The Thai Select award is a seal of approval granted by the Royal Thai Court in Thailand, following recommendations from officials, to Thai restaurants overseas that serve authentic Thai food.

The objective is to increase the recognition of quality Thai restaurants and drive awareness of the most authentic Thai restaurants in the world.

Giggling Squid founders Pranee and Andrew Laurillard

Founder of Giggling Squid, Pranee Laurillard, who was recently awarded Female Entrepreneur of the Year at Propel’s Women’s Entrepreneur Conference, said: “I am so humbled and honoured to receive this award. Being born in Thailand and remaining passionate about my homeland and its culture, incredible ingredients and food is very important to me so to be recognised in such a way is really special.”

Giggling Squid was also awarded the Ambassador Choice Award, selected by the Ambassador as his favourite restaurant out of all the nominees.