Popular confectionery store set to open in Crawley next week

Mr Simms Sweet Shop plans to open its Crawley branch in County Mall on Tuesday, June 15.

The shop will be situated in the lower mall by the Friary Wall entrance, next to Boots.

Mr Simms’ head of visual merchandising and store design, Karen Taylor, said: “At Mr Simms, we are constantly looking for new opportunities to share our experience with new communities.

Founder of Mr Simms Sweet Shop, Martin Peet. Picture courtesy of Mr Simms Sweet Shop

“We are delighted to be supporting our newest franchisee, Tanveer, to realise his dream to open a shop within his local community.

“We are delighted with our new franchisee’s choice to secure a great location on the lower mall by the Friary Way entrance.

“County Mall is a great shopping centre with many big brands and it is a testimony to Mr Simms that we can offer something unique to its customers.”

Mr Simms will sell over 1,000 different lines of confectionary, including traditional boiled sweets, a huge variety of pick ‘n’ mix, delicious chocolate and fudge, and American treats.

Karen added: “At Mr Simms, we love selling products that people love, watching eyes open and jaws drop, seeing memories rekindled and new ones created.

“Treat yourself or pop in to our stores for a unique gift, including hampers made to order.”