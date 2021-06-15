17 picnic spots to enjoy in Sussex

Today (June 18) is international picnic day.

By Charlotte Harding
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 3:08 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 3:28 pm

And to celebrate we have rounded up some picnic spots you may want to enjoy (if the weather is nice). So throw a blanket in a bag, make some sandwiches and pack some crisps and enjoy all nature has to offer.

Where is your favourite picnic spot in Sussex? Is it in the list? If not let us know.

1. Horsham Park

People enjoying sunny weather in Horsham Park. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-210206-154406008

2. Sheffield Park, Haywards Heath

Sheffield Park near Haywards Heath has four lakes at the heart of the garden to the 250 acres of parkland where paths and resting spots dating back to the 18th century. Picture: Steve Robards

3. Cuckmere Haven, Seaford

Cuckmere Haven is situated between Seaford and Eastbourne, Cuckmere Haven is a stunning area of flood plains, where the South Downs meet the English Channel. Picture: Jon Rigby

4. Bishop's Palace Garden, Chichester

Bishop's Palace Garden is nestled behind Chichester Cathedral and offers a green oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Picture: Google

