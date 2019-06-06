Stunning penthouse apartment in Brighton Marina on offer at auction

Who doesn’t love the coast? Summer days, turquoise waters, long beach walks with the dog and ice creams with the children. Fresh sea air!

With the South of England coastal property prices significantly on the rise and have been for the past decade, where better to invest!

Town and Country Property Auctions South East are offering this Brighton Marina apartment for sale

Town and Country Property Auctions South East are offering a stunning, penthouse, split-level apartment in the prestigious and hugely sought-after Brighton Marina Village. Imagine watching the sunset from the balcony at Sovereign Court, with a glass of your favourite tipple listening to waves as they lap the harbour walls.

In excess of 1,200sqft, immaculately finished, with modern open-plan living, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, dressing room, private balconies, private garage.

This private, secure, gated development is one to add to the portfolio.

The South East holds the majority of the seaside towns with the largest house price growth over the last decade.

This growth is equating to an annual rise of £5,000 per annum for the average home, according to Property Reporter.

Time and location are crucial when investing and right now seaside towns are a lucrative place to invest.

To strengthen this statistic, Town and Country Property Auctions South East recently sold two, residential properties, both to investors, in seaside towns at their April Auction. Marine Court in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, TN38 0DZ, and the other Western Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex, BN17 5NP.

Town and Country Property Auctions, covering Surrey, West Sussex, East Sussex and Kent, are ‘shore’ investing in these areas will put you ahead of the game!

For more information call 01293 528 575.