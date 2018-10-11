The Southern Hair and Beauty Awards shortlist announced

The Southern Hair and Beauty Awards, sponsored by Oscar’s, has announced its shortlist.

The awards aim to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate the talent within the local hair and beauty sector from Portsmouth to Eastbourne.

Sponsor: Oscar's

The shortlist includes stylists and beauty therapists from Molly Caswells Hairdressing in Portsmouth to The Beauty Bar in Eastbourne and Beautifix, Ringmer and Jimmy Chop Chop Crawley.

Apprentice of the year: Ellie Murphy, Tonics Hair Limited, Horsham; Charleigh Jenkins, Le Belle Beauty, Worthing; Sophie Marshall, Mane Street Hair Design, Midhurst; Shara Muscroft, Beautilicious Gosport; Jaycee Collins and Jenny Cornish from Kate Preston Salons, Fareham; Zoe Rose Leaves, Escape Hair Lounge, Southsea; Jacob Tempest and Jasmine Wild from Tony Wood Hairdressing, Southsea.

Beauty salon of the year sponsored by Permanent Makeup Training Le Belle Beauty, Worthing; Luscious VIP, Eastbourne; Buzby and Blue, Chichester; Vanilla Pod Beauty, Worthing; The Chilgrove Clinic, Chichester; Beautifix, Ringmer; The Beauty Bar, Eastbourne; BBeautiful, Portsmouth and The Treatment Rooms, Brighton.

Beauty therapist of the year sponsored by Sussex Beauty Training School: Kaiya Swan, Kaiya Rose Beauty, Pevensey; Lianne Macedo of Lianne Macedo Microblading; Hayley-Marie Atkins, Hayley-Marie Atkins, Portsmouth; Rose Pilich, Roses Beauty and Skincare, West Wittering; Emily Coombes, The Beauty Bar, Eastbourne; Jasmine, Sleeping Beauty, Burgess Hill; Zena McCarthy, Harbour Hotel and freelance, Brighton.

Colour technician of the year Fae Miles, Fae Miles Hairdressing, Fareham; Holly Asargiotakis, Kate Mitchell Makeup Studio and Academy, Worthing; Elise Sharpe from Mark Searle, Fareham; Sam Headen, Head ‘n’ Hair, Gosport; Jenna Knight, Innovation Hair, Alverstoke; Nicola Hamm, Escape Hair Lounge, Southsea; Andrew Smith, Andrew Smith Salons, Fareham; Lauren Butler, Lauren Butler Hair at DLH Studios, Gosport.

Gents hairdresser/barber of the year: Sonny Collins, Hair OTT, Portsmouth; Craig Robinson, Midi Benboudadi and Jamie Martin from The Barbership, Sotuhsea; Natalie Ewens and Lisa Corsini from Natalie Ewens Hair, Chichester; Neil Hood, Edwards for Men, Southsea and Mike Baker, Pauper to King Barber Shop, Gosport.

Hair salon of the year sponsored by Good Salon Guide: Luscious VIP, Eastbourne; Buzby and Blue, Chichester; Kate Preston Salons LTD; Creations Hair and Beauty, St Leonards; Lotus Styling, Bognor Regis; Natalie Ewens Hair, Chichester; Chandler & Hall, Southbourne and Tony Wood Hairdressing, Southsea.

Hair styling specialist of the year: Chaniece Collins, Molly Caswells Hairdressing, Portsmouth; Annette Bradford, Elegance Bridal Coiffure, Waterlooville; Natasha Chanel Semedo, Natasha Chanel Mobile & bridal Hairdresser, Rogate; Binita Patel, B Beautiful by Binita, Crawley; Sam Headen, Head ‘n’ Hair, Gosport; Nicola Hamm, Escape Hair Lounge, Southsea; Laura Smith, Tony Woods Hairdressing, Southsea and Andrew Pearce, The HairdressSir, Southsea, Fae Miles, Fae Miles Hairdressing Fareham.

Hairdresser of the year sponsored Kate Preston Salons LTD: Sian Chandler, Chandler Hall, Southbourne; Josie Johnson, Tony Wood Hairdressing, Southsea; Sonya Silvester, Beautilicous Hair and Beauty, Gosport; Gemma Darrington-Eves, the Hair and Beauty Studio, Gosport; Warren Pattersall, Andrew Smith Salon, Fareham; Sam Headen, Head ‘n’ Hair, Gosport; Nicola Hamm, Escape Hair Lounge, Southsea; Andrew Smith and Ciara McNamee from Andrew Smith Salons, Fareham and Lauren Butler, Lauren Butler Hair at DLH Studios, Gosport.

Junior hairdresser of the year: Emily Bleathman, Sophisticated Hair, Chichester; Emmajane Davis, Kate Preston Salons, Fareham; Rhiannon Hambeleton, Lotus Styling, Bognor Regis; Brooke Lyons, Jimmy Chop Chop, Crawley; Emma Walsh, Andrew Smith Salons, Fareham; Beth Moret, Chandler and Hall, Southbourne; Bethan Legg, Lisa Edwards, Chichester; Elsie-May Simmonds and Carla Louise Whiteford from Tony Wood Hairdressing, Southsea.

Nail technician of the year: Jolene Child, You’re Gorgeous, Worthing; Dawn Shepard, Envious Hair and Beauty, Crawley; Dana Squibb, Diamond Quay, Fareham; Hayley-Marie Atkins from Portsmouth; Jemma Binning, Beautilicous Hair and Beauty, Gosport; Lianne Chatfield-Batchelor, Nails and Aesthetics LCB, Havant; Penny Smith, Beautifix, Ringmer; Zeta Smith Linnens, Zitips, Southsea; Emily Coombes, The Beauty Bar, Eastbourne; Leanne Townsend, Harts & Bows, Burgess Hill; Laura Davenport, The Nail Boutique, Portsmouth; and Erin Searle, Diamond Nail Lounge, Fareham.

Training centre of excellence award: Beautifully Educated Training Academy, Worthing; Le Belle Beauty Academy, Shoreham by Sea; The Permanent Makeup Training Academy, Wivelsfield; Sussex Beauty Training School, Burgess Hill; Creative Touch Group Limited, Rustington; Tony Wood Hairdressing, Southsea; Permanent Sussex LTD, Wivelsfield; Folkestone College, Folkestone.

The awards ceremony will take place at Fontwell Park Racecourse on Saturday, November 17.

All winners will be announced on the night at the black tie dinner event.

The awards will be presented and hosted by TV presenter Gina Akers a leading beauty and fashion expert and an experienced TV presenter for the BBC and ITV. Gina regularly judges professional competitions and is an ambassador for the beauty, spa, and make-up and nails industries.

To get full details and to purchase tickets go to www.southernhairandbeautyawards.co.uk