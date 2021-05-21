Airline Wizz Air UK takes off again from Gatwick Airport

Tickets on 11 routes from Gatwick Airport are available now on wizzair.com or the airline’s mobile app.

Passengers in the south east of England will be able to take advantage of Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares from Gatwick Airport once again.

Wizz Air UK has already begun operating flights from their south London base to Athens and is restarting flights to Malta on May 28 and to the popular Spanish hotspots of Lanzarote and Malaga from June 7 onwards.

Tickets on 11 routes from Gatwick Airport are available now on Wizz Air UK's website and the airline’s mobile app

The airline plans to increase the number of destinations served from the airport throughout the summer, by adding flights to Krakow, Budapest and the Canary Islands.

For ultimate peace of mind during this time, passengers can book tickets with the airline’s travel insurance package which includes Covid-19 cover and WIZZ Flex.

With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 per cent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK said: “We’re excited to be finally welcoming passengers back onboard our brand-new Airbus A321neo aircraft at Gatwick Airport, as they travel on their long-awaited sunshine breaks.

"Passengers can rely on our flexible booking policies, our stringent health and hygiene measures and excellent onboard service.