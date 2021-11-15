The airline’s services to Tampa will operate three times a week. British Airways will also resume flights from Gatwick to popular family holiday-hotspot Orlando on Friday, November 19.

This is the first time the airline has operated to these destinations, and to the US from Gatwick, since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

British Airways is planning on operating to 23 US airports this winter, more than any other transatlantic carrier, with 246 flights a week from January.

Following the recent reopening of US borders for Brits, British Airways’ first transatlantic flight from Gatwick took off today bound for Tampa, Florida

As well as Tampa and Orlando from Gatwick, flights to much loved cities Nashville and New Orleans will restart in December from Heathrow.

The airline’s A380s will also touch down in the US once again, with the jumbo jet due to start operating to Miami from Heathrow from December 5, Los Angeles from December 9 and Dallas from March 27.

Claire Bentley, managing director of British Airways Holidays, said: "Orlando and Tampa are among our most popular destinations, so we know how much our customers are looking forward to heading back.

"Florida is such a diverse state, so whether it's a relaxing beach holiday, a theme park adventure or an epic road trip, there's something for every type traveller.

"In addition, we're offering a wide range of British Airways Holidays deals to suit every budget."

British Airways Holidays has a number of holiday and fly-drive packages to Florida:

Orlando: British Airways Holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Ramada by Wyndham Kissimmee Gateway from £499pp, travelling on selected dates between January 10 - January 31 2022 inclusive.

Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by December 6 2021. For reservations visit www.britishairways.com/orlando.

Orlando (including Universal Orlando Resort tickets): British Airways Holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Universal's Dockside Inn and Suites from £969pp, travelling on selected dates between January 1 - February 28 2022 inclusive.

Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by December 6 2021. For reservations visit www.britishairways.com/orlando.

Florida Beach (Tampa): British Airways Holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Holiday Inn Harbourside from £599pp, travelling on selected dates between January 10 - February 10 2022 inclusive.

Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Gatwick Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by December 6 2021. For reservations visit www.britishairways.com/tampa.

Tampa, fly-drive: British Airways Holidays offers seven days from £699p travelling January 1 - February 28 2022.

Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Gatwick Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and an Economy category car. Book by December 6 2021. For reservations visit www.britishairways.com/carhire.

British Airways’ first flight to the US when restrictions lifted on November 8 was the airline’s BA001 service to JFK airport, customers received a New York style welcome as they touched down in the Big Apple to reunite with friends and family after more than 600 days of closed borders.