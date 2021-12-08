Crawley commuters have found it difficult to travel by bus

Residents in Crawley have taken to the Spotted Crawley Facebook page to complain about services being delayed, cancelled or just not turning up when expected.

This has led to some people having to take alternative modes of transport home, or just having to wait for a long time for the next bus to arrive.

We got in contact with Metrobus to see if we could get a better understanding of the disruption to bus services in Crawley.

Mr Ed Wills, Metrobus’s Managing Director said: “The UK's transport industry is experiencing a driver shortage and sadly we are being affected by this too.

“We are busy recruiting drivers and have a lot of new drivers in training. Additionally, we are holding recruitment days, and we are confident that the situation will improve over the next couple of months.

“If anyone is interested in a career in bus driving, they can visit our website at https://www.metrobus.co.uk/careers to apply.

“Over the last few weeks we have had to cancel some journeys at short notice and we sincerely apologise to our passengers for this.

“We understand it is disruptive for them. Our aim is to ensure that all early morning and evening journeys continue to run, as well as all journeys on other lower frequency routes.

“Some journeys on routes 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 20 & 100 may not operate and these would be at the same time each day to provide more certainty. These are listed on the Metrobus website here. All other Metrobus routes are unaffected.”