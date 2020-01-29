Woman shocked to find a spider’s nest in bananas bought at Sussex supermarket

A Sussex woman says she found a nest full of spider’s eggs in a bunch of bananas bought from a Horsham supermarket.

Clare Francis, from Billingshurst said she fancied a healthy snack when she spotted a ‘white thing’ growing on one of the bananas purchased from Lidl in Foundry Lane.

Clare Francis discovered a spider's nest growing on Lidl banana. Pic Steve Robards SR20012803 SUS-200128-215055001

She added: “It’s pretty gross.

“I was shocked to see a nest but I’m not scared of spiders.”

A spokesman for Lidl apologised for the incident and said the store prides itself on providing high quality fruit and vegetables.

But Clare said she ‘started panicking’ after a friend told her that poisonous spiders had previously been found hiding in bunches of bananas.

She added that her children were shocked when she showed them and her daughter screamed at the sight of the nest.

Clare said: “There are definitely eggs and they’re not moving.”

She said Lidl customer services told her to bag up the bananas, which Clare is now keeping outside, and freeze them, before disposing of the fruit.

The Lidl spokesman added: “Following initial contact from the customer on Sunday January 26, the case was immediately escalated to our quality assurance team who, after requesting further information, opened an investigation with the supplier.

“At Lidl, we pride ourselves on having thorough procedures in place to ensure that our fresh fruit and vegetables are of the highest possible quality for our customers.

“We are, therefore, disappointed that these expected high standards have not been met on this occasion.

“Upon conclusion of the investigation, we will update the customer on our findings and any next steps.”

