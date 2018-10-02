10 things you need to know about Horsham’s new school

Keen interest is being expressed by parents into proposals to open a major new school in Horsham.

Many have commented on social media after it was announced today that the 1,600 pupil school will be co-educational and run by the Bohunt Education Trust.

The trust says students will have access to the latest technologies ‘to build motivation and become independent learners, equipped with the resilience to succeed in further and higher education and in adult life.’

And, says the trust, as an ‘all-through school’ - with places for children aged from four to 16 - “Bohunt Horsham will provide a seamless educational experience, benefitting students’ progression. The age range will also allow for peer mentoring between year groups, providing older students the opportunity to be leaders, and role models for younger students.”

Bohunt School Worthing opened in 2015 and is already oversubscribed at Key Stage 3 level. Bohunt School Liphook was awarded ‘Secondary School of the Year’ and ‘Overall School of the Year’ by The Times Educational Supplement in 2014.

Here are some of the keypoints that have been put forward for Bohunt Horsham:

1. The free school will open temporarily next September for Year 7 pupils.

2. It will open on land currently used for educational purposes at Arun House in Hurst Road, Horsham.

3. It will open fully on a new site in north Horsham in 2020.

4. The school will be the sixth in the south run by the Bohunt Education Trust. Others are in Worthing, Liphook, Portsmouth, Petersfield and Wokingham.

5. The school will focus on science, technology, engineering, maths and languages.

6. It will also offer ‘unparalleled outdoor education opportunities.’

7. Parents interested in sending their children to Bohunt Horsham need to contact the Bohunt Education Trust directly, rather than West Sussex County Council. See www.bohunthorsham.com

8. This year’s national deadline of applying for school places - October 31 2018 - will not apply to Bohunt Horsham, according to the county council.

9. The Bohunt Education Trust is to hold two open evenings about the new school on October 17 and 18 at a venue to be announced.

10. More than 7,000 students currently study at Bohunt academies.

