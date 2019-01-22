11 top places to eat vegan food in Crawley according to TripAdvisor

Veganuary is a charity inspiring people to try vegan food for January.

But where can you get good vegan food Crawley? We've checked with TripAdvisor on the top places decided by you that have vegan menu options. They are listed in no particular order.

Loving Hut. 1 Southgate Parade, Crawley, RH10 6ER .

Sage. 36 High Street, Crawley RH10 1BW.

The Parson's Pig, Balcombe Road, Worth, Crawley, RH10 3NL.

Royal Thai Taste. 58A High Street, Crawley RH10 1BT.

