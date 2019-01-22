Catch Line: Christmas Vegan Festival 'Date: 8-12-2018'Location: Fareham Leisure Centre, Park Lane, Fareham 'Story: Fareham Christmas Vegan Festival is on Saturday 8th December at Fareham Leisure Centre'Picture: Duncan Shepherd PPP-180912-074546006

11 top places to eat vegan in Crawley according to TripAdvisor

Veganuary is a charity inspiring people to try vegan for January.

But where can you get a good vegan food Crawley? We’ve checked with TripAdvisor on the top places decided by you that have vegan menu options. They are listed in no particular order. See also: These are the most expensive streets in the Crawley area

Loving Hut. 1 Southgate Parade, Crawley, RH10 6ER . Picture: Google Maps.
Sage. 36 High Street, Crawley RH10 1BW. Picture: Google Maps.
The Parson's Pig, Balcombe Road, Worth, Crawley, RH10 3NL. Picture Google Maps.
Royal Thai Taste. 58A High Street, Crawley RH10 1BT. Picture Google Maps.
