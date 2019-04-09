£14m Sussex garden centre major revamp to create 60 new jobs

A West Sussex family-run garden centre is undergoing a major redevelopment project.

Haskins Garden Centres, which was founded in 1882 by Harry Haskins, is spending £14 million to re-build its Snowhill, Copthorne, garden centre.

It will include a 127,000 sq ft shop, outdoor garden centre, 440-seat self-service restaurant and car parking for 346 cars.

The new garden centre, which is due to open in February 2020, is expected to have a turnover more than £9 million per year and create an extra 60 jobs.

The company has retained its existing staff at a large temporary garden centre on the site while the redevelopment takes place.

A spokesman said: “Once the redevelopment is complete at the 8.3-acre site, customers will benefit from a consolidated garden centre, with all goods and services located in one contemporary high-quality building.”

Haskins Garden Centre's new purpose-built garden centre will include a shop and outdoor garden centre, a 440-seat self-service restaurant and car parking for 346 cars.

Haskins Garden Centres, which originated as plant nursery, is currently chaired by fourth-generation Haskins family member Warren Haskins, who took over the business in 1969 at the age of 20.

