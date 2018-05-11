£2.2m Queensway regeneration project moves to next stage

The next stage of major improvements to Queensway and The Pavement is underway, with contractors now able to bid for the works.

The £2.2m scheme, which will extend Queens Square’s improvements along Queensway and The Pavement, led by Crawley Borough Council is funded by Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council, and the Local Growth Fund through Coast to Capital Enterprise Partnership as part of the Crawley Growth Programme.

The councils are now inviting interested companies to tender for the project, which aims to transform the area, improving links between Queens Square and other key town centre sites including Central Sussex College and Memorial Gardens.

It is hoped this will encourage new and existing landowners and businesses to invest in the area and act as a catalyst for wider regeneration.

Works within Queensway will include new high quality paving, new and improved lighting, new seating, improvements to the entrance and northern edge of Memorial Gardens with extensive new planting, as well as and creating space for a potential future market.

Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, Councillor Peter Smith, said: “I am excited that we are progressing the redevelopment of Queensway and The Pavement as this long awaited project is much needed.

“Not only will it complement our fantastic Queens Square, but it will help to revive and brighten this well used area, as well as providing a better connection to the Crawley College area.”

Continuing this, Louise Goldsmith, Leader of West Sussex County Council, said: “Inviting bids for this exciting scheme progresses the next phase of Crawley town centre’s regeneration. It follows the excellent improvements made at Queens Square and we hope these initiatives will be the catalyst for wider investment.”

Jonathan Sharrock, Chief Executive at Coast to Capital said: “Queens Square is a fantastic example of a project which is improving the quality of life in Crawley for visitors and residents and we are thrilled with the developments in the area including the Queensway plans.

“We look forward to working with partners to bring this project to life”

The closing date for bids is Tuesday 26 June and the contract start date is Monday October 8.

Construction is anticipated to start on 14 January 2019. Interested companies can visit https://in-tendhost.co.uk/sesharedservices/aspx/ProjectManage/5048 to bid for the works.

For more information visit www.regeneratingcrawley.org.uk/queensway