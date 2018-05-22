£30,000 raised by Gatwick taxi firm for Crawley hospice

A total of £30,000 has been raised by London Gatwick’s on-site taxi company, Gatwick Airport Cars, for the airport’s local charity partner St Catherine’s Hospice.

Airport Cars has supported the charity over the past five years and the total amount has been raised through donation boxes in the company’s crew room.

St Catherine’s Hospice is based in Crawley, and provides end-of-life care and support to terminally ill people and their families across Crawley, Horsham, East Surrey and Mid Sussex.

Last month Gatwick announced a new two year partnership with St Catherine’s Hospice, having already helped raise more than £113,000 for the charity since the airport first partnered it two years ago.

Gatwick Airport Cars Director, James Kemp, said: “Airport Cars is delighted to support St Catherine’s Hospice on an ongoing basis. Our drivers raise money every day for this wonderful cause meaning that we can send a generous amount every month.”

St Catherine’s Hospice Head of Fundraising, Lucy Bowden, said: “Thank you so much to everyone at Gatwick Airport Cars for your amazing support of St Catherine’s Hospice. You’ve raised a fantastic amount of money and we hope you are very proud of your commitment to your local community. We really look forward to working with you for many more years.”