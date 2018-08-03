44 new homes planned on former Crawley depot site

A former depot site, once used by Crawley Borough Council, is being transformed to house 44 new homes for local residents.

Located near to Old Horsham Road in Southgate, the development comprises 22 flats within four blocks and 22 houses split between five terraces.

The project is part of the council’s own build housing programme, to provide council housing for tenants in Crawley.

This development in particular will provide homes for 162 people.

Residents delighted as they move into new Crawley council flats

Work is currently underway, with the first occupants due to move in towards the end of 2018 and a final completion date anticipated for spring 2019.

Council developer partner, Westridge Construction is undertaking the work.

They have previously completed Crawley’s first Passivhaus housing scheme at Gales Place in Three Bridges and are currently building 14 flats at 83-87 Three Bridges Road and six units at Dobbins Place, Ifield.

Cabinet member for Housing, Councillor Michael Jones, who took the opportunity to visit the site of the new homes last week to see the development, said: “I am delighted to see that the builders are making such steady progress. Crawley was built on council housing, and it is something we continue to have great pride in bringing forward, despite the huge financial pressures facing local councils.

“This is a wonderful development that will make a difference to the borough’s local housing demands, at a time we need council housing more than ever. Westridge are a great development partner and I am delighted that the council are working with them once again.”

Continuing this, Martin Buckthorpe, Construction Director at Westridge, said: “We are delighted to be involved in the construction of this splendid residential scheme providing yet more, much needed accommodation for the people and Borough of Crawley.”

