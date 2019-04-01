5,230 West Sussex children receiving 30 hours free childcare, says Crawley MP Henry Smith

Some 5,230 children in West Sussex are benefiting from a government scheme which gives parents 30 hours of free childcare per week, says Crawley MP Henry Smith.

The offer saves working families about £5,000 per year per child, he added.

Henry Smith MP

All 3 to 4 year olds in England can get 570 free hours per year.

Some are eligible for 30 hours free childcare a week.

Mr Smith said: “I know from personal experience that being a working parent is hard, and speaking with families across Crawley I’m pleased the 30 hours free childcare offer is making a difference.

“More parents are increasing their working hours, able to work more flexibly, and are spending less on childcare so they have spare cash to spend on their families.

“Every parent wants to give their child the best start in life and that’s why it’s great to see parents in Crawley and around West Sussex benefitting from this support for families.”

