£680,000 awarded to Crawley community and voluntary groups

More than £680,000 has been awarded to community groups across Crawley.

This was part of Crawley Borough Council grants scheme for 2018/19 and 2019/20 as the council continued celebrating the work of community and voluntary groups around the town at a presentation event held in the Civic Hall.

Community grants are awarded to assist with the costs involved in new or existing activities, such as setting up and running projects, services and events that are of benefit to Crawley residents and visitors.

This year, groups who received community grants include:

Crawley Community and Voluntary Service who received £122,787 (2018/19 and 2019/20)

Crawley Festival, £12,478 (2018/19)

Broadfield Community Centre £37,000 (2018/19) and £38,000 (2019/20)

Community Transport Sussex, £37,855 (2018/19 and 2019/20)

Gatwick Detainees Welfare Group, £2,500 (2018/19 and 2019/20)

Crawley Open House, £50,125 (2018/19) and £51,657 (2019/20)

Home Start Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex £17,728 (2018/19) and £17,905 (2019/20)

The Posh Club, £12,495 (2018/19) and £6,442 (2019/20)

WORDfest, £3,000 (2018/19 and (2019/20)

Celtic and Irish Cultural Society, £5,000 (2018/19)

Relate North and South West Sussex, £25,200 (2018/19) and £25,750 (2019/20)

Rape Crisis Surrey and Sussex, £5,000 (2018/19) and £5,000 (2019/20)

LPK Learning, £5,000 (2018/19 and 2019/20)

Springboard Project, £12,500 (2018/19 and 2019/20)

DIVERSE Crawley, £2,500 (2018/19 and 2019/20)

Many of the community grants awarded will be put towards maintaining the services and activities that offer support to vulnerable groups in Crawley.

Cabinet Member for Community Engagement, Councillor Michael Jones, said: “I am proud of the value added to the community by Crawley Borough Council’s grants programme, and particularly proud that we have shielded it from cuts at a time many local councils are facing unprecedented financial pressure.

“This underlines the council’s commitment to the rich variety of community and voluntary groups that we are extremely fortunate to have in this town. There is still an opportunity for any groups to apply for a small grant of up to £2,500 all year round, and I encourage them to come forward if they have ideas that will benefit their community!”

The Council’s Open Grants scheme is now open for applications for neighbourhood action.

For more information visit www.crawley.gov.uk/grants