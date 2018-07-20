The annual Gossops Summer Festival, Gossops Rocks, supported by a Community Grant from Crawley Borough Council, was a big success on Saturday July 14.

The Summer Festival and car show, held at Dormans Youth Arts Centre and Gossops Green playing field, was organised by Gossops Community Forum in partnership with Crawley Community Youth Service for the first time.

The £1,863 Community Grant awarded to CCYS, went a long way in helping the event go ahead, enabling them to purchase marquees, gazebos, first aid cover, insurance and venue hire.

In addition, the grant enabled the arts centre’s young people to design and produce merchandise with the event logo for Gossops Rocks and future festivals.

Cabinet Member for Community Engagement, Councillor Brenda Smith, said: “This was a fantastic event with the whole community getting together for a wonderful day out.

“I am delighted that the council were able to support this event with a community grant and provide opportunities for our local young people to get involved and gain work experience.”

A spokesperson from CCYS, said: “Thanks to the generosity of CBC, we were able to run this event and create amazing memories for all the young people involved.

“Without the pressure to cover costs, we concentrated on making it a great experience for the whole community – a chance for people to interact, work together and just have fun.

“In addition to the enjoyment, the CCYS young people gained valuable life skills along with experience in event planning and teamwork.”

Community Grants are regularly awarded to local not-for-profit voluntary and community organisations over the amount of £2,500 for various new and existing projects and services that benefit Crawley residents and visitors.

If your community group or voluntary organisation would like to apply for a Community Grant for an activity or event – visit http://www.crawley.gov.uk/pw/Community_and_Neighbourhoods/Grants_and_Funding_Support/index.htm

