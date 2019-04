Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, in Lower Beeding, opens its doors to the public on Saturday (April 6) after two years of extensive restoration.

The media were given a sneak preview of the gardens today and we took the opportunity to video some of the sights.

DM1940867a.jpg. Leonardslee Lakes Gardens, Lower Beeding, reopens. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190404-141019008

Some ten miles of pathways have been rebuilt, while work has been ongoing cataloguing around 10,000 trees and carrying out tree surgery where necessary.

The gardens were closed to the public in 2010.