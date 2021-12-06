Police said a van and a motorcycle collided on the A22 Lewes Road, south of East Grinstead, near Ashurst Wood, on Friday (December 3) at about 12.45pm.

“The 35-year-old man riding the black and green Sinnis Apache motorcycle sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he is still receiving treatment,” said a police spokesman.

“The woman driving the white Ford Transit was shaken but unhurt.”

