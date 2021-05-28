A23 closed in Crawley after serious early morning crash

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said just after 4.30am that it was on scene at a road traffic collision on the A23 between Martyrs Avenue and the Tushmore roundabout.

The crew and Heavy Rescue Tender from Crawley Fire Station supported police officers at the scene.

The fire service said there was a road closure in place 'so please allow extra time for your journey'.

The road was closed in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police said the road would be closed 'for some time' after the collision on London Road, at the junction with Manor Royal.

According to traffic reports, the road remains closed southbound, as of 8am,