A23 crash: police call for witnesses after lorry collides with bridge near Bolney
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a lorry collided with a bridge that runs over the A23 near Bolney on Wednesday (November 3).
The incident involved the bridge at Broxmead Lane and happened on the southbound carriageway shortly after 12pm, police said.
They said officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) responded and a section of the road was temporarily closed while the scene was made safe.
A police spokesman said: “No other vehicles were involved and the sole occupant of the lorry was uninjured.
“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who saw what happened or captured the incident on dash cam is urged to come forward.
“In particular, police wish to trace a lorry driver who managed to capture dash cam footage from their vehicle travelling behind on the southbound carriageway.”
The spokesman said that officers would also like to trace the driver of a white Skoda who was ‘travelling in the second lane at the time of the incident’.
Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police at www.sussex.police.uk, call 101, or email [email protected], quoting serial 479 of 03/11.