Part of the A24 at Buck Barn has been blocked after a bin lorry shed its load along the road.

Police said the rubbish was blocking the second lane of the southbound carriageway between the Mill Straight roundabout and the junction of the A272 West Chiltington Lane.

Officers are still at the scene diverting traffic.

Highways teams have been called and the road remains blocked whilst the incident is dealt with, police added.

Disruption is being reported in the area.