A24 roadworks to start soon ... and last six weeks

Safety improvement works are set to start soon on the A24 at Warnham.

The £120,000 works - at the junction of Bell Road, Warnham, with the A24 Dorking Road - are expected to begin on October 8 and to last for around six weeks.

West Sussex County Council says that Bell Road will be closed to traffic for most of the time with a diversion via Knob Hill.

A highways spokesman said access would be maintained for residents.

The works will include widening a verge on the north side of Bell Road and the road widened on the south side.

The council says that the works will improve visibility to the north for traffic turning south out of Bell Road.

The spokesman added: “This project will provide a better access arrangement on to the busy A24.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the works but please be assured we will do all we can to try to limit this as much as possible.”