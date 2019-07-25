A264 closed due to ‘man in the road’

The A264 has been closed due to a ‘man in the road’

Ambulance services were called to the A264 at Broadfield at half past one today, after concern for the welfare of ‘a man in the road’, a South East Coast Ambulance spokesman said.

Ambulance

The spokesman said the man has been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital ‘in a serious condition’.

The incident occurred on the bypass from Pease Pottage heading towards Horsham.

Ambulance crews attended the scene along with an air ambulance road vehicle according to the spokesman.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

