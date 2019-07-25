A264 closed due to man ‘walking in and out of traffic’

A ‘distressed’ man walking through traffic forced police to closed the A264.

The road, which has now reopened, was closed at Tolgate Hill while the incident was dealt with, a spokeswoman for Sussex Police said.

Police

She added: “We were called to a report of a man walking in and out of the traffic on the A264 Broadfield South, Pease Pottage, at 1.23pm on Thursday, July 25.

“Officers located the man in the eastbound lane shortly after it was reported.”

The man, who was in a ‘distressed state’ was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for medical treatment, the spokeswoman said.

He was in a ‘serious condition’ according to a South East Coast Ambulance spokesman.

