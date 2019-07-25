A264 reopens following ‘man in the road’ incident

The A264 has reopened after it was closed following reports of a ‘man in the road’

The dual carriageway, which was closed between Pease Pottage and Bewbush, is open but still suffering from heavy traffic in the area, according to AA Traffic.

Ambulance services attended the scene earlier today, after concern for the welfare of ‘a man in the road’, a South East Coast Ambulance spokesman said.

The spokesman said the man has been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital ‘in a serious condition’.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

