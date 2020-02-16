A27 closed in both directions 'for some time' after collision near Brighton

The A27 has been closed in both directions near Patcham in Brighton.

Both carriageways of the trunk road have been closed after reports of a vehicle colliding with the central reservation barrier between the A23 and the A2038

Traffic

Eastbound traffic will be diverted off at the Hangleton Interchange, onto the A293, along the A270 and return to the A27 at the Devil's Dyke junction.

Westbound traffic will exit at Devil's Dyke, follow the reverse route and re-enter the A27 at Holmbush.

For full diversion details, visit: https://m.highwaysengland.co.uk/#news