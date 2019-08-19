A27 in West Sussex closed due to van collision, causing gridlock

A stretch of the A27 in West Sussex is closed this morning due to a van collision.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene of the accident - on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 between Emsworth and Chichester - at 6.53am by the ambulance service. This was to reports of a van colliding with a tree, with two male casualties. The first fire engine arrived at the scene at 7.10am, and was joined by two others and a specialist rescue unit which cut the two men out of the vehicle and left them in the care of paramedics. Sussex Police led the response and arrived at the scene at 6.44am. A spokesman said: “A passenger in the van has suffered major injuries and is being taken to St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester.” As a result, the eastbound carriageway of the A27 has been shut since. A statement from Highways England at 8am this morning said: “The A27 is currently closed from its junction with the A259 (Emsworth) to the A259 (Chichester) with delays of at least 60 minutes covering several miles of the eastbound carriageway. “This closure is due to a road traffic collision and Highways England has resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible. “For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey. “If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media. “Diversion route details and guidance is as follows: Follow the “Hollow Diamond” diversion route, exit the A27 at the Emsworth intersection and take the A259 eastbound. “Continue on the A259 to then re-join the A27 at the Fishbourne roundabout.” Commuter Charlotte Harding, from Portsmouth, has been stuck in the traffic since 7.30am this morning. She said she saw two paramedics and an ambulance driving past to the scene of the accident, and believed the westbound carriageway was also closed for a while as she did not see any cars going past. She added: “I have been sat here for over an hour, I joined the queue just after the Emsworth petrol station. “I haven’t seen too much though, just standstill traffic.” The air ambulance was seen landing at Chichester College this morning to respond to the accident, where an ambulance was also spotted. On Twitter, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews are currently dealing with our fifth road traffic collision where we are having to extricate casualties in 12 hours. Please be careful on your commute on the roads this #MondayMorning.”

The accident on the A27