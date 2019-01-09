Academy school celebrating success

The Bewbush Academy School is celebrating improving results, and the renovation of its Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) rooms.

A statement from the school said it has been going from strength to strength under new headteacher Christine Dickens and the strong Senior Leadership Team.

Bewbush Academy, Crawley has opened a new Early Years Foundation Stage block. Pic Steve Robards SR1831252 SUS-181128-180313001

“Mrs Dickens joined the school in April 2017 and has been busy refurbishing all the classrooms and improving the school’s academic results,” it said. “The Year 6 SATS results are improving year on year and were in-line with the National average in 2018. The school also had an Ofsted inspection in November 2017 and was awarded a ‘Good’ rating, demonstrating strong, consistent teaching and learning, good provision for children’s well-being and welfare and clear leadership and management.”

The report called the school ‘a happy and friendly place where pupils get on well with others and develop good relationships with adults’.

The EYFS classes have now been completely renovated, turning one large open-planned space into three newly-furnished classrooms and a shared area.

“This new development has really helped the children settle more quickly into their new classes but given them space to spread when needed during free-flow time. It has provided a safe and secure learning space which fosters curiosity and exploration in different learning zones, helping children develop independence.

“Mrs Dickens has also been enhancing the outdoor space with a new outdoor learning area which complements the wider curriculum currently being developed that has a huge focus on well-being and outdoor learning.”

- The school’s last reception open day runs from 10am on January 10. Call the school office on 01293 534897 to book a place.

The Reception Class application deadline for September 2018 is on January 15, applications can be made online at https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/education-children-and-families/schools-and-colleges/school-places/ or directly to West Sussex County Council Admission team (01403 229131).

There currently are limited spaces available in other Year Groups, contact the office team on 01293 534897 if you are interested in visiting the school.

