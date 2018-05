An accident near Crawley Hospital is currently causing traffic problems in West Green Drive.

Bus firm Metrobus says it is currently unable to access the area. In a message posted on Twitter this morning it said: “Buses are currently unable to serve West Grren Drive due to an accident by the hospital.”

Metrobus routes affected are Route 1, Tollgate Hill to Bewbush and route 2, Ifield West to K2.