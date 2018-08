One lane is blocked and very slow traffic has been reported on the M23 near Gatwick Airport due to an accident.

Traffic reports say four vehicles were involved in the accident, northbound between junction 9 (Gatwick Airport) and M25 junction 7.

Travel time is said to be 20 minutes.

READ MORE: Hunt for Crawley burglar wanted on recall to prison

Headteacher ‘delighted’ with Holy Trinity’s results

Best ever GCSE results for Worth