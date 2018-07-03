Accountants splash out with charity car wash

Richard Place Dobson is holding a car wash and bake sale in aid of local charity Crawley Open House.

Each year the accountancy firm selects a charity to fundraise for over the coming year, and the car wash and bake sale is the first event in this year’s fundraising calendar.

Crawley Open House provides support and services to those suffering the effects of homelessness, unemployment, loneliness, discrimination, or other forms of social exclusion. The charity opened its doors in 1982 and provides a hostel and drop-in day centre, and access to its advice and local assistance network, health team, outreach workers, and resettlement team. The charity also runs classes such as literacy, exercises, art, cooking, and games.

Recently, RPD completed its fundraising year for The Springboard Project, raising over £3,500 for the Horsham-based charity.

Matthew Tyson, Director at Richard Place Dobson, said: “The team continually work really hard to fundraise. We have a whole range of fun activities planned for the community, with the car wash and cake sale being just the start of our fundraising year for Crawley Open House.”

If you would like to have your car washed and enjoy a slice of cake, head to Richard Place Dobson’s offices (1-7 Station Road, Crawley, RH10 1HT) or to Basepoint Business Centre (Metcalf Way, Crawley, RH11 7XX) between 2pm and 5pm on Wednesday July 11. The minimum donation for the car wash is £5. For further information, or to book your place, contact nicole@placedobson.co.uk by Tuesday July 10.

