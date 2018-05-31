Air Ambulance called to Crawley incident

Sussex Police has released details of an incident in which officers and the Air Ambulance were called to Crawley.

Emergency services, including the Air Ambulance helicopter, attended an incident in Stagelands, Langley Green, yesterday afternoon (May 30).

A police spokesman said: “At 1.42pm on Wednesday (May 30) police were called to Stagelands at Langley Green, Crawley, where a pedestrian, a 15-year-old boy from East Grinstead, was thought to have collapsed after suffering a medical episode, possibly brushing against a passing bus as he did so.

“The Kent,Surrey and Sussex air ambulance was called in and the boy was flown to St George’s Hospital in Tooting, London, where he is currently being treated for head injuries.

“The bus at the scene was driven by a 66-year-old man from Peacehaven, who was unhurt.”