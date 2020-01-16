Air ambulance sent to ‘serious emergency’ at Burgess Hill community centre

An air ambulance was sent to a serious incident at a community centre in Burgess Hill this afternoon.

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed crews were alerted to the incident at Sheddingdean Community Centre in Maple Drive at just before 12pm.

An air ambulance attended the incident in Burgess Hill

A spokesman said: “We were called to a serious emergency at the Sheddingdean Community Centre in Burgess Hill. We attended, along with an air ambulance.”

He could not confirm the nature of the incident.

The community centre has been approached for a comment.