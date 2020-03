Air pollution levels drop in Storrington

Air pollution levels have dropped in Storrington since restrictions on movement were put in place last week.

Nitrogen Dioxide (NO₂) levels in the air have fallen from 26.1 micrograms per cubic metre to 19.6, new analysis reveals.

This is based on average readings taken in March 2019 and in March 2020, since people were told to work from home wherever possible.

The emissions were recorded at a monitoring station on the roadside in Storrington.

The BBC analysed average daily NO2 emissions at the monitoring station in the eight days since Boris Johnson told people they should work from home and compared it with the equivalent week last year.

Nitrogen dioxide, released from car exhausts, is a serious air pollutant and also indirectly contributes to the warming of the planet.

According to DEFRA, there is evidence high levels of NO₂ can inflame the airways in our lungs and, over a long period of time, affect how well they work.

A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: “Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role.”

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

In addition, please write to your MP urging the Government to provide some additional financial support for local newspapers and their websites like this one and ensuring that supermarkets continue to stock them. I cannot stress enough how important such an intervention would be.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.