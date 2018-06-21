Air quality in Storrington condemned as ‘fourth worst in Britain’

High levels of pollution have led to Storrington having the worst air quality in South East England - and the fourth worst in Britain.

That’s according to new data released today in the light of Clean Air Day 2018. Last month traffic-choked Storrington was named by the World Health Organisation among the 32 worst polluted areas in the UK.

Map of air pollution in Britain SUS-180621-162208001

Now a removals comparison site called Compare My Move has used the data to map towns and cities across Britain with the most dangerous air quality - putting Storrington near the top spot.

The data shows that Storrington - which has faced pollution problems for more than 20 years - has worse air quality than even London.

Efforts to address the issue have so far failed and a low emission zone trial was abandoned. In January last year, Horsham District Council said it was ‘working to improve air pollution levels’ after the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs recorded ‘moderate’ to ‘high’ levels in Storrington.

South Downs MP Nick Herbert has previously called the pollution levels ‘completely unacceptable’ and called for rat-running through the village to be addressed. He has said an upgrade to the A27 would help take heavy traffic away from the village.

The World Health Organisation says fine air particle pollution is particularly bad as it penetrates deep into the lungs and cardiovascular system, causing diseases including stroke, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory infections.