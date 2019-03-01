Alcohol blamed for death of ‘loved and respected’ Crawley dad

A Crawley father who was found lying on his bed by his housemate died an alcohol related death, an inquest has heard.

Thomas Doyle died at his home in Eskdale Way, Maidenbower, on September 4 last year.

At an inquest into his death on Tuesday (February 26) the 37-year-old’s family described him as a loved and respected man.

In evidence read out by coroners’ officer Geoff Charnock the inquest heard how Mr Doyle had been a functioning alcoholic for many years. Mr Charnock said the problem had escalated as he got into his 30s.

Mr Doyle worked as an electrician and lived at a shared address in Eskdale Way. On September 4 a housemate found him lying on his bed after the door to his room was left open.

The inquest heard he was unresponsive and paramedics were called to the home. Mr Doyle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Charnock said there were no suspicious circumstances and no third party had been involved in his death.

Joanne Andrews, assistant coroner for West Sussex said she was satisfied with the evidence to record a verdict of alcohol related death.

Speaking at the hearing his family described him as an avid reader who loved Terry Pratchett, and was very keen on his music.

They said: “He was very respected and skilled in his job and he was loved by lots of people including his daughter.”