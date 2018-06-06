Alison’s hair facing the chop for Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre

Rock Paper Scissors in Ifield Green is hosting a charity headshave to raise money for The Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre.

Alison Slade will brave the shave on Sunday June 10, on behalf of the charity that helped her when her husband was diagnosed with cancer.

Alison Slade

She said: “Back in 2015 my husband Graham aka Ginge was diagnosed with bladder cancer and our world changed. There’s nothing worse than watching someone you love suffering and not being able to do anything about it.

“Sadly, cancer has had enough limelight so I’m going to shine the spotlight on The Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre or my safe haven as it became.

“These people kept me sane and supported me. I could turn up hating the world or be on my knees ready to give up. These people never judged me, patronized me or rolled their eyes.

“Always a warm welcome, the obligatory kettle went on and I’d leave feeling stronger. So, on Sunday June 10 at 1pm at Rock Paper Scissors Hairdressers in Ifield Green, Crawley, I’m having my head shaved to raise money and give something back.

“My hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust. Please support me so that these guys can continue to support others.

“Someone said I was brave. Brave is fighting cancer not having a haircut. Thank you in advance for your support.”

Her husband Graham said: “As most of you know, my Mrs is quite a unique individual always there for others.

“I’d know this more than most when she supported me through my battle with cancer.

“Keeping her sane and supporting her were the amazing people at The Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre.”

The Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre provides support services to cancer patients and to their family and friends.

Alison says she would be glad of support on the day, and well-wishers are welcome to call in to Rock Paper Scissors and cheer her on.

You can donate to the cause via her JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alison-slade8

For more about The Olive Tree, visit: https://www.olivetreecancersupport.org or visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/OliveTreeCancerSupportCentre or follow them on Twitter: @OliveTreeCSC

