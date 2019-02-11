Southern Rail services have been cancelled

Along the Arun Valley line to London Victoria - crime stats for all the major stations

The crime statistics for railway stations across the UK have been released for the past two years, so we’ve created a virtual journey through the Arun Valley up to London Victoria.

We’ve provided the crime figures for all the main stations our readers may use, plus the passengers numbers. However, we should point out that travelling by train is still a very safe option. British Transport Police add that busy stations will inevitably generate more reported crime.

Bognor Railway Station. All crime: 2018 - 46 incidents; 2017 - 44 incidents. Passenger numbers 601,230
Chichester Railway Station. All crime: 2018 - 95 incidents; 2017 - 89 incidents. Passenger numbers 1,615,677
Barnham Railway Station. All crime: 2018 - 21 incidents; 2017 - 17 incidents. Passenger numbers 509,938
Ford Railway Station. All crime: 2018 - 3 incidents; 2017 - 4 incidents. Passenger numbers 56,959
